Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses chosen by NES for its facial recognition system
Dec. 29, 2021 10:14 AM ETVuzix Corporation (VUZI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Vuzix (VUZI -4.7%) announced that Japan-based NEC Solution Innovators, a multinational information technology and electronics company and leading system integrator, specified the use of Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses for its NeoFace KAOATO Facial Recognition System.
- The NeoFace KAOATO facial recognition system, designed for use in commercial facilities and public facilities including department stores, supermarkets, schools and hospitals, utilizes the M400's 4K HD camera to perform facial recognition in real time.
- This enables recognition in certain locations where fixed cameras cannot be installed and allows detection of visitors' entries more effectively.