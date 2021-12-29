VBI Vaccines a buy at Jefferies on vaccine technology platform; sees 171% upside
Dec. 29, 2021 VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) By: Jonathan Block
- Jefferies has assumed coverage of VBI Vaccines (VBIV +0.2%) with a buy rating on the company's "versatile" vaccine technology platform.
- The firm has a $6 price target on shares (~171% upside based on yesterday's close).
- Analyst Roger Song says that VBI's platform can provide several large market opportunities.
- He adds that the PreHevbrio hepatitis B vaccine launch and COVID-19 booster data in Q1 2022 will be significant catalysts for the stock in the near future.
- The hepatitis B vaccine won FDA approval earlier this month.