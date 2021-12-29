Turkish lira's rebound loses steam as confidence in plan fades
Dec. 29, 2021
- The Turkish lira drops 6.5% against the U.S. dollar in Wednesday trading, resuming its decline, after the currency rebounded last week when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised to make up for losses incurred by holders of lira deposits.
- The lira recently traded at 12.62 per greenback on Wednesday; the lira had weakened to as much as 18.37 lira per dollar earlier this month as the country's central bank continued to cut interest rates even as inflation surged.
- Year-to-date, the lira has lost 41% of its value vs. the U.S. dollar.
- iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) falls 3.5%; it has dropped 22% YTD.
- The measures announced last week were initially seen as producing an increase in lira deposits. But days later, economists estimated that the Turkish government may have intervened heavily in the foreign-exchange markets, the Wall Street Journal reported. Such intervention appears to have cost the central bank at least $5.5B in FX assets after the deposit plan was introduced, the WSJ said, citing official data.
- In another move to try to stabilize the lira, Turkey's central bank said it will provide an incentive to encourage the conversion of gold deposits into Turkish lira time deposits.
- That fits with the bank's pledge to prioritize mechanisms to promote Turkish lira deposits that's included in its 2022 monetary policy document, which was issued today.
- Also in the document: "the implementation of the floating exchange rate regime will continue and exchange rates will be determined by supply and demand factors balancing under free market conditions."
- It also said it plans to build up its foreign exchange reserves next year "as long as market conditions are suitable."
- The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey keeps its medium-term inflation target of 5%. That contrasts with the annual inflation of over 30% expected in December, according to a Reuters poll.
