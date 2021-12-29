Inflation impacts homebuyers buying/selling plans, home prices growth softer
- A recent Redfin report indicates that 73% of homebuyers and sellers in a Redfin-commissioned survey of Americans have said that inflation is influencing their future buying or selling plans.
- Responding to the survey, 29% of respondents who are planning to buy or sell a home in the next one year said they're delaying homebuying plans due to inflation.
- 24% of respondents are moving up their homebuying plans and 11% are canceling plans altogether.
- Meanwhile, 10% of respondents said inflation is causing them to move up their home selling plans, 7% are delaying their selling plans and 3% are canceling.
- October experienced a 18% Y/Y growth in home prices with Phoenix, Tampa, and Miami continue reporting the highest Y/Y gains among the 20-city index.
- Radian Home Price Index indicates home prices nationally rose from October end to November end at an annualized rate of 17.1%; the index rose 13.4% Y/Y.
- Through the first eleven months of 2021, the average monthly annualized increase stood at 12.8% with each of the last five months reporting above average appreciation.
- Last two months have been slower than the prior months, falling from this year's peak (September) of 17.6%.
- Median home price in the U.S. rose above $300K to $303,012 (marking a $34K+ increase so far in 2021) for the first time ever while home prices rose an annualized 17.6% over the last three months.
- "2021 appears to be on the precipice of breaking a number of real estate records and while we are unsure what the potential for higher mortgage rates will bring in 2022, the imbalances in demand and supply have exacerbated price movements this year as opposed to normalizing them," SVP of Radian's Product, Data and Analytics Steve Gaenzler commented.
- With ongoing imbalances between housing supply and demand supporting home prices, demand side indicates that while November 2021 recorded the lowest level of monthly home sale transactions (-4% lower than all time record in November 2020) since March 2021, it still represented the second most sold homes in any November on record.
- The supply of homes in November, as measured by the count of listings of homes for sale, was the 4th lowest month over the last 10 years.
- In November, 29 of the 51 U.S. states and the District of Columbia reported slower appreciation as compared to the prior month, while the remaining 22 accelerated.
