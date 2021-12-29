Highwoods Properties makes non-core sales worth $56M
Dec. 29, 2021 4:11 PM ETHighwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) has sold 4421 and 4401 Waterfront Drive, two non-core office buildings encompassing 97,000 square feet in Richmond, for $20.8M.
- Additionally, has sold Progress Center, which consists of two in-service non-core office buildings encompassing 147,000 square feet and an associated development parcel in Raleigh, for $35M.
- Company has also closed on the previously announced plan to sell three non-core buildings for a combined purchase price of $65.9M.
- During Q4 2021, company expects to record total gains of ~$92.9M, including non-FFO gains of ~$83.5M and FFO gains of ~$9.4M.