OPEC+ preview - Russia's Novak to hold the line, Iran negotiators dragging feet
Dec. 29, 2021 4:20 PM ETXOM, CVX, USO, XOP, XLEBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor60 Comments
- The OPEC+ Cartel is set to meet again next week, lapping the Group's January 2021 meeting, where Saudi surprised the market with a unilateral oil production cut (NYSEARCA:USO), setting off a rally in the energy sector (NYSEARCA:XOP) (NYSEARCA:XLE) (NYSE:XOM)(NYSE:CVX).
- As a reminder, the current OPEC+ agreement, struck in July of this year, calls for the Group to add 400kb/d of supply monthly, with an expectation for 5.8mb/d of additions by September 2022; the Group has added ~1.0mb/d since July, versus the 1.6mb/d increase one would expect.
- As analysts speculate about Russia's ability to meet quota following reports of a production miss in December, Russian Energy Secretary Novak was in the press today indicating OPEC+ will not deviate from the existing plan, and that Russia is comfortable with prices between $65 and $80 a barrel.
- Given the slow pace of production additions from OPEC and reported underperformance from Russia, oil bulls like JPMorgan have begun to question the ability of OPEC+ to bring the targeted 5.8mb/d of supply additions to market.
- Large producers like Nigeria and Angola are producing the same or fewer barrels now than during the same period last year, despite their country-specific production quotas rising.
- And although Venezuela reported the Country is producing over 1mb/d during a Christmas day address (+400kb/d MoM), perhaps more than a few market participants see this claim as dubious.
- Iran negotiations are ongoing, the UK recently condemned an Iranian ballistic missile launch, and the US was in the press today complaining about Iran moving too slow; it's unlikely additional Iranian barrels will be a consideration at the OPEC+ meeting.
- Libya continues to struggle with production as militants cut off major fields ahead of elections now planned for 2022.
- OPEC+'s capacity is reduced when compared to early 2021, and the market has changed as well - having watched US crude and oil product inventories balloon by almost 70mb in 2020, the market witnessed a historic draw in US inventories of over 200mb in 2021.
- One month ago OPEC+ was willing to appease customers by hiking production in the face of Omicron, suggesting the group does not want to be held responsible for significantly higher prices in the short term.
- Conversely, Novak in his address today indicated the Cartel would not bend to calls from the White House for significantly higher production and lower prices.
- Given the record pace of inventory draws, given OPEC's chronic under-producers, and given OPEC+'s desire not to be held responsible for higher prices, it would be reasonable to assume the Cartel sticks to its plan during next weeks meeting by and announcing 400kb/d of supply additions for February.
- But regardless of the official outcome of the meeting, JPMorgan and others will be parsing the underlying production statistics and quotas for any insight into OPEC+'s ability to meet future obligations and manage prices in 2022.