Simpson Manufacturing to buy Etanco Group for $818M
Dec. 29, 2021 4:23 PM ETSimpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) has submitted an offer to acquire Etanco Group, a European building product solutions company, for around $818M.
- Etanco designs, manufactures and distributes fixing and fastening solutions for the European building construction market. This includes fasteners, connectors, anchors and safety solutions for roofing, cladding, façade, waterproofing and solar applications.
- The group generated net sales of ~$291M and an operating income margin of 19.7% for the 12 months ended September 30, 2021.
- The acquisition, once approved, is expected to close near the end of Q122 and will be accretive to Simpson's earnings within the first full FY. It will also give Simpson access to new commercial building markets and expand its geographical reach, market position and building solutions portfolio in Europe.
- Karen Colonias, CEO of Simpson, said: "The acquisition of Etanco fortifies our footprint and expands our geographical reach in Europe, deepens Simpson's portfolio of solutions with new and existing customers, and allows us to enter into new commercial building markets and grow our direct sales activity across the region. Further, we expect the acquisition to drive significant net sales growth with operating income synergies of approximately $30M on an annual run rate basis."