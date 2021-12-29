Why did Expensify stock jump today? Santa Claus rally helps 70th record close
Dec. 29, 2021 4:39 PM ETExpensify, Inc. (EXFY)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) shares surged more than 7% on Wednesday to close at $38.44, as the expense management software maker continued to benefit from the "Santa Claus rally," helping the S&P 500 reach its 70th record close this year.
- Based in Portland, Expensify (EXFY) went public in November at $27 a share and soared 47% on its first day of trading, as demand for shares of the fintech company proved higher-than-expected.
- Trading volume was low, as less than 150,000 shares of Expensify (EXFY) changed hands on Wednesday, compared to an average daily volume of just over 840,000.
- Earlier this month, Expensify (EXFY) reported mixed third-quarter results, as it lost 18 cents a share on $37.4 million, compared to expectations of a loss of 11 cents on $37 million in sales.