Arogo Capital Acquisition raises $103.5M via Nasdaq IPO
Dec. 29, 2021 4:42 PM ETArogo Capital Acquisition Corp. - Units (AOGOU), AOGOBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Arogo Capital Acquisition (AOGO) closed its Nasdaq IPO raising $103.5M, which included full exercise of the underwriters' option.
- The company sold 9M units at $10.00 per unit. In addition, exercised their over-allotment option in full for an additional 1.35M units.
- Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one redeemable warrant to buy one common stock at $11.50 per share.
- Arogo, which is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger or similar business combination, is led by CEO Suradech Taweesaengsakulthai.
- The company intends to focus its search for a target business with operations in electric vehicles (EV) technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation and related business ecosystems in the Asia Pacific, primarily Southeast Asia, where the management team has extensive experience in the information technology, transportation operations, and manufacturing industries.