MilliporeSigma wins $136.7M U.S. government contract
Dec. 29, 2021 5:28 PM ETMERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MKKGY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- The life science business of Merck (OTCPK:MKKGY), which operates as MilliporeSigma in the U.S. and Canada, has been awarded a $136.7M contract from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), on behalf of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
- Under the contract, MilliporeSigma will establish a state-of-the-art lateral flow membrane production facility at its Sheboygan, Wisconsin site over a three-year period. The development will ensure a steady supply of the firm's Hi-Flow Plus lateral flow membranes.
- The membrane is used in rapid diagnostic test kit manufacturing.
- The contract award is part of an effort to ensure secure local supply and production capacity for critical products for pandemic preparedness.
- Merck's life science unit has undertaken a multi-year program to increase production capacity and capabilities to support the growing global demand for lifesaving vaccines, therapies and diagnostics.