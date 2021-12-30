FSD Pharma rallies on launching 2M in share repurchase authorization

Dec. 30, 2021 4:39 AM ETFSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) announced a share repurchase program to buy back up to 2M of its subordinate class B voting shares, representing ~5% of the company’s issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares as of the date.
  • The buyback program will commence on January 4, 2022 and terminate on December 30, 2022.
  • "FSD Pharma is focused on the advancement of its drug candidates toward the clinic; however, with over USD $39.3 million in cash and cash equivalents on our balance sheet as of September 30, 2021, we recognize there may be a strategic opportunity to enhance shareholder value without compromising our ambitious growth plans,” commented Anthony Durkacz, Interim CEO of FSD Pharma.
  • YTD, the stock has lost 37%.
  • Shares trading 6.84% higher premarket.
