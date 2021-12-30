Mercantile Bank of Michigan establishes the Mercantile Bank Foundation
Dec. 30, 2021 6:19 AM ETMercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) subsidiary bank Mercantile Bank of Michigan has formed The Mercantile Bank Foundation, a private charitable foundation to fund and administer Mercantile Bank's charitable giving activities.
- Pursuant to which Mercantile Bank is making a $4.0M initial capital contribution, which will be recorded as noninterest expense during the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Further capital contributions are expected in future periods, depending on Mercantile Bank's operating performance, financial condition and other considerations.
- During the past two calendar years the company has donated over $1.6M in support of nonprofit organizations throughout the communities it serves, and The Mercantile Bank Foundation is eventually expected to make all of Mercantile Bank's 501(c)(3) donations in the future.