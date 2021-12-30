TSX approves Parex Resources' normal course issuer bid and automatic share purchase plan
- Parex Resources (OTCPK:PARXF) says that Toronto Stock Exchange has approved the Company commencing a normal course issuer bid.
- Pursuant to the Bid, Parex will purchase up to a maximum of 11,820,533 common shares of the Company.
- The Bid will commence on January 4, 2022, and will terminate on January 3, 2023 or such earlier time as the Bid is completed or terminated at the option of Parex.
- As of the close of business on December 22, 2021, the Company had 120,555,447 common shares issued and outstanding and a public float of 118,205,330.
- In addition, the Company has entered into an automatic share purchase plan with Peters & Co. Limited to facilitate repurchases of its common shares.
- The automatic share purchase plan has been approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange and will be implemented effective January 4, 2022.