Electra Battery Materials announces commercial pact with Glencore
Dec. 30, 2021 7:34 AM ETElectra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBMF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Electra Battery Materials (OTCQX:FTSSF) has signed a five-year cobalt tolling contract and amended the previous concluded five-year cobalt hydroxide feed purchase agreement with Glencore.
- Pursuant to which it intends to produce a traceable, low carbon battery grade cobalt product for the electric vehicle market.
- First production of battery grade cobalt sulfate is anticipated in Q4 2022.
- The amended agreement largely reflects the original cobalt hydroxide purchase agreement and is for the remaining quantities from the original contract that are not part of the tolling arrangement.
- As part of its commitment to sustainable production, Electra intends to join the Fair Cobalt Alliance and adopt the Cobalt Institute's Cobalt Industry Responsible Assessment Framework.
- To date, Electra has concluded feed supply contracts with Glencore and IXM SA for a total for 4,500 tonnes of contained cobalt per year for a five-year term.
- Both Glencore and Electra expect the battery-grade cobalt sulfate produced at the Canadian refinery to command a premium above normal market prices.
- The tolling agreement will provide Glencore with the option to toll approximately 1,000 tonnes of contained cobalt through the Refinery on an annual basis.
- If exercised each year, the quantity of cobalt tolled with Glencore will represent 20% of the initial 5,000 tonnes per annum production of the refinery, and 15% of the expanded 6,500 tpa production rate.
- The purchase price for this cobalt hydroxide will continue to be linked to the prevailing market price of cobalt hydroxide.
- All conditions precedent included in the original contract have been removed.