ECB may be ready to raise rates in early 2023, Klaas Knot says
Dec. 30, 2021 7:42 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The European Central Bank is on pace to raise interest rates in early 2023 once it wraps up remaining bond purchases by the end of 2022, ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot said in an interview with Dutch newspaper Trouw.
- "All switches are on track to end the remaining bond buying by the end of next year — and when that's done, the policy rate can go up early 2023," he said.
- As for his central bank colleagues' expectations, "we'll have to see," he said. But he thinks they have a similar outlook. "A lot will depend on how the economy will develop next year. A year is long."
- Keep in mind that raising the ECB policy rate may not even bring its key policy rate to zero as it's had a negative deposit rate since 2014. Currently the rate on main refinancing operations stands at 0%, on the marginal lending facility at 0.25% and on the deposit facility at -0.50%.
- Knot, who heads the Dutch central bank, sees risks of persistent inflation being slightly stronger than the ECB does. The ECB forecasts expect inflation to slow to 1.8% in 2023 and 2024, though several policy makers doubt that outlook.
- Knot's expectation for interest rate hikes are similar to Governing Council member Robert Holzmann, the head of the Austrian central bank. "The decisive factor in the new year will be to gradually initiate the exit from negative interest rates and unconventional monetary policy and to avoid any proximity to monetary state financing, Holzman said in a statement on Oesterreichische Nationalbank website.
