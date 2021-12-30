Exro Technologies partners with United Motorcycles
Dec. 30, 2021
- Exro Technologies (OTCQB:EXROF) has initiated a partnership with Untitled Motorcycles to demonstrate the advantages of Exro's patented Coil Driver technology in Untitled Motorcycles' award-winning XP Zero electric motorcycle.
- The collaboration to integrate its 100 Volt Coil Driver technology into the award-winning XP Zero electric motorcycle.
- Tests show Exro's technology can provide a 25 percent increase in power and 15 percent increase in torque, boosting the modified XP Zero motorcycle to 162ftlb torque.
- The shareholders and the public are invited to view the XP Zero motorcycle, at CES booth 6019 from January 5-8, 2022.