Exro Technologies partners with United Motorcycles

Dec. 30, 2021 7:53 AM ETExro Technologies Inc. (EXROF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Exro Technologies (OTCQB:EXROF) has initiated a partnership with Untitled Motorcycles to demonstrate the advantages of Exro's patented Coil Driver technology in Untitled Motorcycles' award-winning XP Zero electric motorcycle.
  • The collaboration to integrate its 100 Volt Coil Driver technology into the award-winning XP Zero electric motorcycle.
  • Tests show Exro's technology can provide a 25 percent increase in power and 15 percent increase in torque, boosting the modified XP Zero motorcycle to 162ftlb torque.
  • The shareholders and the public are invited to view the XP Zero motorcycle, at CES booth 6019 from January 5-8, 2022.
