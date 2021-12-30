CECO Environmental Solutions delivers aluminum chip, recycling solution to aluminum manufacturer
Dec. 30, 2021 8:33 AM ETCECO Environmental Corp. (CECE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- CECO Environmental's (NASDAQ:CECE) CECO Busch brand recently delivered an integrated, multi-product line, aluminum chip collection and recycling solution to North America-based provider of aluminum plates, sheeting and extrusions for its new milling system.
- This system is currently under construction and will be fully operational in early 2022.
- The integrated solution is designed to efficiently collect tons of aluminum scrap that is a standard byproduct of aluminum mill producers.
- "Our solutions deliver an efficient way to recycle excess aluminum that is discarded during the manufacturing process thereby significantly reducing waste, which reduces a manufacturer's impact on the environment and assists with meeting sustainability initiatives," CEO Todd Gleason commented.