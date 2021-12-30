EnWave inks equipment deal with Illinois-based cannabis company
Dec. 30, 2021 9:13 AM ETEnWave Corporation (NWVCF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- EnWave (OTCPK:NWVCF) signed another equipment purchase agreement to sell a second 120kW Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV) dehydration machine to an Illinois-based cannabis company (the MSO).
- The MSO signed a royalty-bearing commercial license agreement and bought its first 120kW REV machine in March.
- Since adopting REV technology for the drying of premium cannabis, the MSO has been using EnWave’s proprietary Terpene Max drying protocol, that removes moisture homogenously from cannabis.
- Under the agreement, the MSO will pay EnWave a royalty based on the finished weight of dried cannabis processed using the installed REV systems.