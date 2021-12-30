Euro energy update - weather warms, France warns of outages, German permitting delays

Dec. 30, 2021

Winter day by fireplace

svetikd/E+ via Getty Images

  • As the weather has warmed across Europe and a flotilla of LNG has arrived, energy traders have eased away from the panic buying of late; European natural gas for delivery in February has fallen by almost half, down to ~$30/mmbtu.
  • In France, power transmission operator RTE warned today that nuclear power maintenance, paired with a cold January would cause the need for cutting electricity to industrial consumers; this on the back of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) shuttering a plant in Spain due to high power prices.
  • In Germany, the well publicized permitting delay of Nord Stream II is a bit more perplexing than the long-delayed LNG regasification plants yet to get off the ground.
  • Vopak (OTCPK:VOPKF) announced last month that they would be backing away from an active role in the build out of the Brunsbuettel LNG regas facility, as environmental permitting has already delayed startup from 2022 to 2025; though given chronic underutilization of regas capacity in Europe, perhaps this permitting challenge is less consequential.
  • Though energy prices are manageable when compared to a couple of weeks ago, inventories are low, and plans to reduce nuclear and coal capacity next week are unchanged; to the extent weather and Russia co-operate, Europe may skate through another crisis, though the resiliency of the energy system is sure to be challenged in the years ahead.
