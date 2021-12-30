TreeHouse Foods board gets two board nominations from Jana Partners
Dec. 30, 2021 4:19 PM ETTreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Activist investor Jana Partners says it has nominated two directors to the board of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS), six weeks after raising its stake in the company to ~5.1M shares, or more than 9%.
- The nominees are former TreeHouse executive Chris Sliva, who was CEO of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings before it was sold to Tyson Foods in 2017, and Wendy Beck, former CFO of Domino's Pizza and Norwegian Cruise Line.
- Jana has a history of pushing for changes in the consumer space, including at Whole Foods and Pinnacle Foods.
- In response to pressure from Jana, Treehouse said last month that it would explore options including a potential sale of the company.