Warren Buffett won't intervene in labor dispute after Bernie Sanders asks him to
Dec. 30, 2021
- Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) Chairman Warren Buffett tells Senator Bernie Sanders that he's not getting involved with a labor dispute at the company's Precision Castparts division.
- Sanders asked Buffett, one of richest men in the world, to intervene in the dispute in which 450 steelworkers at the company's Huntington, West Virginia, Special Metals subsidiary are striking because they don't consider the Precision Castparts' latest offer to be sufficient.
- Buffett pointed to Berkshire's (BRK.B) decentralized model, saying that "our companies deal individually with their own labor and personnel decisions (except for the selection of the CEO)."
- "I'm passing along your letter to the CEO of Precision Castparts but making no recommendation to him as to any action. He is responsible for his business," Buffett wrote in the letter.
- Sanders pointed to the company's offer of a zero pay increase this year, 1% increase next year and 2% raises for each of the following three years "at a time when inflation is over 6% and when Precision Castparts made $1.5 billion in profits last year."
- The workers also object to changes in their health care plans and reduction in vacation time accrued, Sanders said.
