Hot Stocks: Cruise warning; TEVA found liable; PRDS skyrockets; RELL hits high; IMRX sets post-IPO low
- Wall Street engaged in some light profit-taking on Thursday but, despite the fractional dips, the Dow and S&P 500 remained just off their recent highs. Among the decliners on the session, cruise lines took a hit after the CDC issued a stern warning about COVID onboard the sector's leisure vessels.
- Weighed down by the news, Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH), Carnival (NYSE:CCL) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) all lost ground, although they remained off lows reached early this month.
- Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) represented another standout loser on the session. The stock dropped on word of a jury decision in a case involving the opioid crisis.
- Meanwhile, recent IPO Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) continued its recent slide, posting its lowest close since coming public.
- On the other side of the spectrum, Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) has received nothing but cheers since a SPAC deal made it a public company. The stock expanded its value by another quarter on Thursday.
- Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) showed strength as well. After several failed attempts in recent weeks, the stock finally pushed above resistance to set a new 52-week closing high.
Sector In Focus
- COVID continued to control the fate of the cruise industry on Thursday. A new warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sparked a decline in the major cruise companies.
- Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) led the group lower, dropping by nearly 3%. Carnival (CCL) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) each declined by more than 1%.
- Following reports that COVID has been found on at least 86 cruise ships, the CDC warned Americans to avoid cruise travel altogether. The protective measure was recommended even to people who had received vaccinations.
- In general, the cruise lines tumbled to new lows early this month but have bounced back lately. Even with the latest setback, the stocks remain off their nadirs.
Standout Gainer
- Pardes Biosciences (PRDS), which came public earlier this week in a SPAC deal, rallied nearly 25% on Thursday, extending gains posted since its debut.
- The stock closed at $17.02, a gain of $3.39 on the day. Shares also established a new high, touching $17.76 earlier in the session.
- The biopharma company entered the Wall Street family through a merger with FS Development Corp. II, a deal that became effective early this week. Pardes (PRDS) is developing a COVID pill, which is currently in early-stage testing. Data from the trial is expected early next year.
Standout Loser
- Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) declined more than 6% after it received an unfavorable decision in a court case related to the opioid epidemic.
- A New York jury found the company liable of contributing to the crisis. The same panel cleared a group of pharma distributors, contributing to fractional gains for AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) and McKesson (NYSE:MCK).
- TEVA showed strength early in the session but sold off in the middle of the day, as news of the verdict hit. The stock eventually closed at $7.90, a decline of 54 cents.
- The stock, which closed at its lows of the day, also came within striking distance of its intraday 52-week low. That mark currently sits at $7.78.
Notable New High
- Richardson Electronics (RELL) began an upswing early in the month, bolstered by preliminary results that showed a 27% advance in quarterly sales. The provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes also revealed a backlog that grew to nearly $147M compared to $126.5M at the end of the previous quarter.
- Following the earnings news, RELL rallied to within striking distance of its 52-week closing high but ran into resistance before it could set a new peak.
- After consolidating for a couple of weeks, the stock made another run at a fresh high earlier this week. However, it once again failed to establish a new closing high.
- On Thursday, the stock finally broke through, rallying above its recent trading range to establish a new high. RELL finished at $13.80, its highest close of the year. The stock also gained $1.53 during the day, an advance of more than 12%.
- During the session, RELL also set an intraday 52-week high of $13.94. All told, the stock has climbed about 182% in 2021.
Notable New Low
- Immuneering (IMRX) slipped another 2% on Thursday, adding to weakness it has seen over the past week and recording its lowest close since coming public five months ago.
- In late July, IMRX priced an IPO at $15 per share. The stock rallied in its debut session, closing that first day at $17.59. From there, shares pushed further higher, eventually touching a post-IPO high of $33.99.
- The stock remained above the $30 level as recently as early November. However, it has steadily retreated since then.
- On Thursday, the stock dipped 32 cents to finish at $16.12. This remained above its IPO price but represented its lowest close since coming public.
- Thursday's retreat also marked IMRX's fifth consecutive day of declines, with the stock giving up about 31% of its value over the course of the past week.
