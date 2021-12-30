Exxon sees up to $1.9B in Q4 operating gains from higher oil, gas prices

Dec. 30, 2021 5:25 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor72 Comments

Nelson County, Virginia with exxon gas station sign and cheap prices with bacon cheeseburger

krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • According to its latest 8-K filing, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) expects changes in natural gas prices will raise Q4 earnings by $700M-$1.1B compared with Q2 and changes in liquids prices will lift earnings by $400M-$800M.
  • The combination means higher oil and natural gas prices could have increased Exxon's Q4 GAAP earnings by as much as $1.9B compared with Q3.
  • But Q4 changes in downstream refining margins may point to a segment loss of as much as $200M, and changes in chemical margins may have totaled $600M-$800M.
  • Separately, Exxon was granted another oil loan from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, awarded 2M barrels as part of the crude exchange program announced last month after gasoline prices hit a seven-year high.
  • Exxon accessed 4.8M barrels from the first SPR release.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.