Exxon sees up to $1.9B in Q4 operating gains from higher oil, gas prices
Dec. 30, 2021 5:25 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor72 Comments
- According to its latest 8-K filing, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) expects changes in natural gas prices will raise Q4 earnings by $700M-$1.1B compared with Q2 and changes in liquids prices will lift earnings by $400M-$800M.
- The combination means higher oil and natural gas prices could have increased Exxon's Q4 GAAP earnings by as much as $1.9B compared with Q3.
- But Q4 changes in downstream refining margins may point to a segment loss of as much as $200M, and changes in chemical margins may have totaled $600M-$800M.
- Separately, Exxon was granted another oil loan from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, awarded 2M barrels as part of the crude exchange program announced last month after gasoline prices hit a seven-year high.
- Exxon accessed 4.8M barrels from the first SPR release.