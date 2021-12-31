CTO Realty Growth buys a grocery-anchored retail property in Georgia; sells its downtown Daytona Beach land parcel
- CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) has acquired Phase I of The Exchange at Gwinnett, a grocery-anchored retail property in the Buford submarket of Atlanta, Georgia for $34.0M.
- The Property is part of the larger 106-acre master-planned development project called The Exchange at Gwinnett being developed by Fuqua Development and equity partner Batson Cook Development Company.
- The Exchange at Gwinnett is ~69,000 square feet, 98% occupied, anchored by Sprouts Farmers Market.
- As part of the Property acquisition, the company has a negotiated right of first offer on the retail portion of Phase II of The Exchange at Gwinnett, which is anticipated to be 37,000 square feet of retail at completion.
- The company also announced the sale of a vacant six-acre development land parcel in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida for $6.3M.
- The company purchased the Property using available cash and availability under the Company’s unsecured revolving credit facility.