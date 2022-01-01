Li Auto December deliveries capture record numbers

  • Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) has delivered 14,087 Li ONEs in December 2021, up 130.0% Y/Y, bringing its Q4 deliveries to 35,221, up 40.2% Q/Q and 143.5% Y/Y. The company expected Q4 deliveries between 30K-32K.
  • 2021 total deliveries increased 177.4% Y/Y to 90,491.
  • The cumulative deliveries of Li ONE reached 124,088 since the vehicle’s market debut.
  • As of December 31, 2021, the Company had 206 retail stores in 102 cities, as well as 278 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 204 cities.
