Evotec receives €7.5M grant for development of COVID-19 therapeutic
Jan. 03, 2022 3:00 AM ETEvotec SE - ADR (EVO)EVOTFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) announces that it has been selected by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research to receive a grant for the development of EVT075, a potential immunomodulatory therapy against COVID-19.
- Evotec intends to use the €7.5M grant to initiate clinical studies assessing the safety and efficacy of the immunomodulatory molecule compound and to determine the optimal dose-range in healthy volunteers as well as COVID-19 patients.
- Utilizing the assays developed as part of the Company's global Pandemic Preparedness and Rapid Response initiative "PRROTECT", Evotec has demonstrated potent activity of the molecule in pre-clinical in-vitro studies.
- The molecule has shown great potential to produce a powerful antiviral response against infections with SARS-CoV-2.