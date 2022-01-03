Libor fades into the sunset after decades-long dominance
Jan. 03, 2022 6:14 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The new year brings new changes, and some of them can be seismic. The London Interbank Offered Rate, or Libor, which has underpinned the pricing derivatives and loans - ranging from mortgages and student loans to business funding and credit cards - is ending a role it had held for about four decades. Banks have spent around $10B preparing for Libor's demise, according to an estimate by management consultancy Oliver Wyman, which may not be that much given that the rate is tied to $265T worth of contracts globally.
- Quote: It's one of the biggest transitions in financial markets in decades," said Dixit Joshi, group treasurer of Deutsche Bank. "This is a milestone for the regulators since the great financial crisis about lessons learned."
- Libor was set each day by collecting estimates from a series of global banks on the interest rates they would charge for different loan maturities. It was also calculated across five of the biggest global currencies and quickly became the default standard interest rate at the local and international levels. However, over the last decade, Libor has been fraught with scandals and calamities, such as the role it played in worsening the 2008 financial crisis, as well as the big bank manipulation scheme - and collusion - that surfaced in 2012.
- Go deeper: The Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) will be the main replacement for Libor in the U.S. The SOFR benchmark, which is based on the rates U.S. financial institutions pay each other for overnight loans, is said to be more accurate and secure around pricing. As for existing loans, Overnight Libor, 1-month, 3-month, 6-month, and 12-month USD maturities will continue to be published through June 2023.