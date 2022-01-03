AZZ buys South Carolina-based steel galvanizing firm
Jan. 03, 2022 6:40 AM ETAZZ Inc. (AZZ)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- AZZ agrees to acquire Steel Creek Galvanizing, a privately held hot-dip galvanizing company based in South Carolina, for an undisclosed sum.
- Steel Creek provides hot-dip galvanizing to customers in the southeast from its 83K sq. ft. facility that features one of the largest galvanizing kettles in the U.S.
- AZZ says the new galvanizing facility will be integrated into its existing network of hot-dip galvanizing plants, which will now reach 40 sites in North America.
- "This strategic acquisition provides AZZ the opportunity to broaden our metal coating offerings in new markets and strengthens our network of metal coatings facilities," the company says.
- AZZ shares gained 18% in 2021, trading in a tight range between $46 and $58.