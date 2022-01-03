McDonald's gains after Piper Sandler points to strong demand momentum
Jan. 03, 2022 6:52 AM ET
- Piper Sandler turns more constructive on McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) with an upgrade to an Overweight from a prior stance of Neutral.
- Piper Sandler analyst Nicole Miller Regan and team say that recent proprietary survey work leaves the firm incrementally confident around McDonald's industry-leading ability to deliver on consumers' sustained preference for drive-thru experiences. They are also point to the elevated demand for core hamburger and chicken cuisine categories.
- "Looking forward, we expect continued topline momentum which in turn can help drive relatively consistent execution. While the cost pressures and operational challenges facing the broader industry are real, we believe McDonald's is uniquely positioned to leverage its size, scale, operational capabilities, and ongoing investments to take share as it leans into the high-level consumer trends highlighted by our latest survey (here)."
- The recent recommitment by the restaurant operator to share repurchases is said to round out the total return policy.
- Piper's price target based of $282 works to ~18X the FY22 EV/EBITDA estimate and 27X on a PE basis.
- Shares of McDonald's (MCD) are up 1.03% premarket to $270.83.
