Anebulo Pharma launches mid-stage ANEB-001 study for acute cannabinoid intoxication

Jan. 03, 2022 7:18 AM ETAnebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANEB)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

cannabis with cannabidiol (cbd) extract in a shopping cart

anankkml/iStock via Getty Images

  • Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) announces that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical study investigating ANEB-001 as a potential treatment for acute cannabinoid intoxication.
  • The new trial design anticipates enrolling a total of 60 patients in Part A, with a goal to deliver clinical proof-of-concept that ANEB-001 can reverse the effects of THC.
  • Part B will enroll additional cohorts and further explore the relationship between THC and ANEB-001 dose levels and clinical efficacy, and provide additional datapoints for pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic models.
  • Initial topline results from Part A of the trial are anticipated in H1 2022.
  • In addition, Anebulo recently held a pre-IND meeting with the FDA during which the company received valuable guidance regarding U.S. regulatory path; expects IND submission in 1Q 2022.
