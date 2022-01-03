Anebulo Pharma launches mid-stage ANEB-001 study for acute cannabinoid intoxication
Jan. 03, 2022 7:18 AM ETAnebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANEB)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) announces that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical study investigating ANEB-001 as a potential treatment for acute cannabinoid intoxication.
- The new trial design anticipates enrolling a total of 60 patients in Part A, with a goal to deliver clinical proof-of-concept that ANEB-001 can reverse the effects of THC.
- Part B will enroll additional cohorts and further explore the relationship between THC and ANEB-001 dose levels and clinical efficacy, and provide additional datapoints for pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic models.
- Initial topline results from Part A of the trial are anticipated in H1 2022.
- In addition, Anebulo recently held a pre-IND meeting with the FDA during which the company received valuable guidance regarding U.S. regulatory path; expects IND submission in 1Q 2022.