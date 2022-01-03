HollyFrontier sees weather limiting Q4 crude throughput
Jan. 03, 2022 7:48 AM ETHollyFrontier Corporation (HFC)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) expects Q4 crude oil throughput averaged ~420K bbl/day, affected by a variety of factors including severe weather, according to an 8-K filing.
- The company says Q4 volumes were lower than expected at the Puget Sound refinery in Washington state due to unit downtime following the closing of the refinery's acquisition and the shutdown of the Trans Mountain Pipeline from flooding in British Columbia.
- HollyFrontier had forecast Q4 throughput of 450K-470K bbl/day from its four refineries; it processed 416.4K bbl/day of crude during Q3 and 412.7K bbl/day in the year-earlier Q4.
- HollyFrontier suspended its dividend early in 2021 to help fund the Puget Sound acquisition, but it should have sufficient free cash flow to safely reinstate dividends in 2022, Daniel Thurecht writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.