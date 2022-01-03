Bitfarms mines 3,452 bitcoins in 2021 with 228% growth in hashrate

Jan. 03, 2022 7:48 AM ETBitfarms Ltd. (BITF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor6 Comments

New year 2020 made from mechanical alphabet with robotic arm

sarawuth702/iStock via Getty Images

  • Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) trades 3.4% higher premarket after it reported 363 new BTC mined during December 2021, taking the 2021 total to 3,452; it achieved 2.2 EH/s effective Dec.12 (+128% from 965 petahash per second on Dec. 31, 2020).
  • Daily mined average in December stood at 11.5+ thereby taking the FY BTC mined daily on average to 9.5, equivalent to about $437K/day.
  • For the FY21, the company deposited 3,301 BTC into custody which represents ~96% of Bitfarms' 2021 BTC production and a total value of ~$151.8M.
  • "We began 2021 with an ambitious multi-year growth plan, and in executing this plan we secured nearly 60K new generation miners, grew our operational capacity 53%, increased our hashrate 228%, expanded our footprint internationally and mined 3,452 BTC," founder & CEO Emiliano Grodzki commented.
  • This momentum leads into 2022 wherein the company plans to nearly double operational farms, triple operating capacity and quadruple installed hashrate; 2022 commences with 298 MW capacity under development and hash rate goals of 3 EH/s by Mar. 31, 2022, and 8 EH/s by Dec. 31, 2022.
  • The company exited 2021 with 298 MW in contracted capacity and 4 farms under development.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.