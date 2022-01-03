Bitfarms mines 3,452 bitcoins in 2021 with 228% growth in hashrate
Jan. 03, 2022 7:48 AM ETBitfarms Ltd. (BITF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) trades 3.4% higher premarket after it reported 363 new BTC mined during December 2021, taking the 2021 total to 3,452; it achieved 2.2 EH/s effective Dec.12 (+128% from 965 petahash per second on Dec. 31, 2020).
- Daily mined average in December stood at 11.5+ thereby taking the FY BTC mined daily on average to 9.5, equivalent to about $437K/day.
- For the FY21, the company deposited 3,301 BTC into custody which represents ~96% of Bitfarms' 2021 BTC production and a total value of ~$151.8M.
- "We began 2021 with an ambitious multi-year growth plan, and in executing this plan we secured nearly 60K new generation miners, grew our operational capacity 53%, increased our hashrate 228%, expanded our footprint internationally and mined 3,452 BTC," founder & CEO Emiliano Grodzki commented.
- This momentum leads into 2022 wherein the company plans to nearly double operational farms, triple operating capacity and quadruple installed hashrate; 2022 commences with 298 MW capacity under development and hash rate goals of 3 EH/s by Mar. 31, 2022, and 8 EH/s by Dec. 31, 2022.
- The company exited 2021 with 298 MW in contracted capacity and 4 farms under development.