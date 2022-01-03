Orbsat to raise $7.2M in stock offering

Jan. 03, 2022 8:04 AM ETOrbsat Corp. (OSAT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) trades 4.6% down premarket after it executed a binding Securities Purchase Agreement with multiple investors post which the company agreed to sell 2.23M shares at $3.24/share.
  • The company will receive gross proceeds of ~$7.2M.
  • The transaction is expected to close on Jan.4, 2022.
  • Approx. 73% of funds raised were secured from existing shareholders including members of Orbsat's senior management and Board of directors.
  • The company CEO Mr. Charles Fernandez, a significant investor in Orbsat's recently completed public offering, personally invested ~30% of the $7.2M raised.
  • The offering represents the initial step in transitioning Orbsat to NextPlat, as approved by shareholders; NextPlat plans to be a nex-gen global e-Commerce platform company focused on additional revenue opportunities across multiple high-growth sectors including both tangible and digital assets.
