Vanguard ETFs take two of the top three positions for capital inflows in 2021
Jan. 03, 2022 By: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
- Vanguard ETFs take two of the top three positions for capital inflows in 2021 among all exchange traded funds.
- The gold and silver medals go to the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) and the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI), as they were the top two ETFs with the largest investor inflows in 2021. The bronze medal is awarded to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY), which garnered the third most significant inflows.
- In 2021, VOO pulled in $46.55B, VTI took in $44.08B, and SPY attracted $35.21B. Fund flow data is per ETF.com.
- VOO and SPY both track the S&P 500 (SP500), which has returned investors +26.8% in 2021, its best year since 2019, where it returned 28.8%. Moreover, 2021 was the index's third-highest yearly performance since 1997.
- VOO and SPY both finished 2021 +27%.
- VTI, the ETF with the second-largest capital inflows, is the world's third-largest ETF with $300M assets under management and tracks the performance of the CRSP US Total Market Index.
- VTI focuses on the entire market versus the S&P 500, providing a broader balanced return. The ETF tracks large-, mid-, and small-cap equities and has 4,160 holdings. The fund also returned investors +24% in 2021.
