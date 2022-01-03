Turkish inflation jumps to 19-year high in December amid lira swoon
Jan. 03, 2022 9:09 AM ETiShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments
- While Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues to push for the unorthodox monetary response of cutting interest rates to offset rising consumer prices, headline inflation in the country surges to its highest level seen since 2002.
- Inflation in Turkey soars to 36.08% Y/Y in December, up sharply from 21.21% in November.
- The inflation print is substantially above the Turkish Central Bank's 5% target, all while the lira sheds more than 30% against the U.S. dollar just in the past three months. The lira continues to slide from its peak of 10.60 on Dec. 24, now changing hands at 13.07.
- Recall the lira rebounded from its all-time low in mid-December after Erdogan outlined a rescue plan to improve the currency.
- The inflation surge takes Turkey's benchmark interest rate adjusted for inflation to negative 22.08%, the lowest yield among emerging markets, Bloomberg notes.
- Looking forward, "We expect the headline inflation to accelerate until May-June," Tacirler Yatirim Chief Economist Ozlem Bayraktar Goksen told Bloomberg. "We don't see a change in policy rate in the first quarter in line with the central bank's guidance."
- Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI Turkey exchange-traded fund (NASDAQ:TUR) rises nearly 4% in pre-market trading.
- A couple days before the close of 2021, the Turkish lira fell as confidence in Erdogan's rescue plan fades.