HollySys Automation gains after CEO steps down, former founder appointed CEO

The concept of the word M&A on cubes on a beautiful green background

Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • HollySys Automation (NASDAQ:HOLI) rose 6.3% after CEO Chit Nim Sung resigned and gave up his board position.
  • Changli Wang, who was the founder of the company, was nominated as the director of and appointed as CEO, according to a statement. Sung was appointed as deputy CEO of the company.
  • Wang's appointment comes as the company has been evaluating a $24/share takeover offer from September from the Lonsen Consortium. The consortium reaffirmed its interest to pursue the proposed deal in mid November.
  • Wang was part of another consortium called the Emerald Consortium that offered to purchase the company in the summer for $23/share.
