HollySys Automation gains after CEO steps down, former founder appointed CEO
Jan. 03, 2022 9:36 AM ET HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) By: Joshua Fineman
- HollySys Automation (NASDAQ:HOLI) rose 6.3% after CEO Chit Nim Sung resigned and gave up his board position.
- Changli Wang, who was the founder of the company, was nominated as the director of and appointed as CEO, according to a statement. Sung was appointed as deputy CEO of the company.
- Wang's appointment comes as the company has been evaluating a $24/share takeover offer from September from the Lonsen Consortium. The consortium reaffirmed its interest to pursue the proposed deal in mid November.
- Wang was part of another consortium called the Emerald Consortium that offered to purchase the company in the summer for $23/share.