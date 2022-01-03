December PMI Manufacturing comes in below prior month levels

Jan. 03, 2022 9:45 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

  • The improvement in the health of the US manufacturing sector was the slowest in 2021 amid subdued output and new order growth.
  • The rate of output growth picked up slightly to the fastest for three months, but was much slower than those seen earlier in the year.
  • Higher transportation and freight fees, alongside shortages of key items, led to a further marked increase in input costs during December.
  • "Adding to the sector’s challenges was an ebb in client demand from the highs seen earlier in 2021, with new orders rising at the slowest pace for a year, largely linked to a reluctance at customers to place orders before inventories were worked through. Alongside a slight pick-up in hiring, softer demand conditions contributed to the slowest rise in backlogs of work for ten months," Senior Economist at IHS Markit Siân Jones commented.
