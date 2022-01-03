Allarity Therapeutics rises 10% on license deal with Oncoheroes for pediatric cancer drugs

Jan. 03, 2022 9:52 AM ETAllarity Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Cancer cells vis

koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

  • Oncoheroes Biosciences is acquiring exclusive, global development rights to Allarity Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:ALLR) drug candidates dovitinib and stenoparib for their further clinical development in pediatric cancers.

  • Oncoheroes will take responsibility for pediatric cancer clinical development activities for both drugs. Allarity will support Oncoheroes’ pediatric clinical trials by providing clinical-grade drug inventory at cost and by facilitating DRP companion diagnostic screening of pediatric patients for each drug.
  • Oncoheroes will receive commercialization rights for pediatric cancers, subject to Allarity’s first buy-back option for each program.
  • Allarity will receive an undisclosed upfront fee and regulatory milestones for each program. If Allarity does not re-acquire the pediatric field rights, it will further receive certain clinical/regulatory milestone payments and royalties on sales of stenoparib and dovitinib in the pediatric cancer market from Oncoheroes.
  • In December 2021, Allarity submitted a new drug application (NDA) for the U.S. approval of dovitinib as a third line treatment for renal cell carcinoma. In April 2021, the company submitted a premarket approval application for use of Dovitinib-DRP companion diagnostic to select and treat patients most likely to respond to dovitinib.
  • In support of its NDA filing Allarity is also planning a trial of dovitnib in pediatric patients with osteosarcoma, in partnership with Oncoheroes.
