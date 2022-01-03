EV stock roundup: REE Automotive, Proterra and Fisker follow Tesla higher

Display of Stock market quotes with city scene reflect on glass

Nikada/E+ via Getty Images

  • The electric vehicle sector is off to a strong start to the year after deliveries reports from Tesla (TSLA +8.8%) and Chinese automakers came in strong over the weekend.
  • The turning of the calendar to 2022 also has some investors back to looking at the benefits of increased infrastructure spending by the Biden Administration.
  • Notable gainers include REE Automotive (REE +3.8%), XL Fleet (XL +4.5%), Fisker (FSR +6.1%), Proterra (PTRA +5.4%), Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO +3.3%), Romeo Power (RMO +6.3%), Kandi Technologies (KNDI +5.6%), Canoo (GOEV +3.1%), Lucid Group (LCID +1.3%) and Aeva Technologies (AEVA +3.2%).
  • EV laggards on the first trading day of the year include Rivian Automotive (RIVN -1.3%) and Faraday Future Intelligent (FFIE -1.5%).
  • Read more about Tesla's Q4 deliveries update.
  • Keep an eye on EV stocks this week with CES presentations expected to create some buzz.
