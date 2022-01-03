Centerra, Kyrgyzstan in talks for mine dispute settlement

Jan. 03, 2022 10:05 AM ETCenterra Gold Inc. (CGAU)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments

Kumtor gold mine in Kyrgyzstan May 31, 2011.

Vladimir_Pirogov312/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Centerra Gold (CGAU +4.3%) confirms it is negotiating with Kyrgyzstan's government to settle the dispute over the state seizure of the company's Kumtor gold mine last May.
  • Centerra says the framework for any resolution would include receiving ~26% of its common stock held by state-owned Kyrgyzaltyn JSC, and the Kyrgyz Republic receiving and assuming all responsibility for the company's two Kyrgyz subsidiaries and the Kumtor mine.
  • Centerra and Kyrgyzstan have a long history of disputes over how to share profits from the 550K oz. mine, and the country took over the mine for allegedly endangering the environment.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.