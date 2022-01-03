Centerra, Kyrgyzstan in talks for mine dispute settlement
- Centerra Gold (CGAU +4.3%) confirms it is negotiating with Kyrgyzstan's government to settle the dispute over the state seizure of the company's Kumtor gold mine last May.
- Centerra says the framework for any resolution would include receiving ~26% of its common stock held by state-owned Kyrgyzaltyn JSC, and the Kyrgyz Republic receiving and assuming all responsibility for the company's two Kyrgyz subsidiaries and the Kumtor mine.
- Centerra and Kyrgyzstan have a long history of disputes over how to share profits from the 550K oz. mine, and the country took over the mine for allegedly endangering the environment.