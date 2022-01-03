Rocket stock jumps 5% after Wedbush upgrades to Neutral on price action

Jan. 03, 2022 10:39 AM ETRocket Companies, Inc. (RKT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments

  • Wedbush analyst Henry Coffey upgrades shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) to Neutral from Underperform as the stock ended 2021 modestly above his price target.
  • Shares of RKT jump 6% intra-day, but still down more than 30% on a Y/Y basis and down 10% M/M.
  • The company is working on moving its direct-to-consumer channel to purchase, but accomplishing its goal around purchase will be difficult and costly, Coffey writes in a note to clients.
  • The Neutral rating agrees with the Neutral Quant Rating, which has stood at Bearish for the majority of the past year; it also agrees with the Neutral Wall Street Analyst Rating (2 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 10 Neutral, 2 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).
  • Previously, (Nov. 5) Rocket got downgraded to Hold at CFRA on peak demand.
