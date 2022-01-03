Cars.com rallies after Barrington calls it a top pick for 2022
Jan. 03, 2022 11:01 AM ETCars.com Inc. (CARS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Cars.com (CARS +3.8%) jumps after Barrington Research names it one of its Best Ideas picks for 2022. The firm says the retailer's financial results and outlook improved throughout the first three quarters of 2021, but that improvement is not being reflected in the valuation of the stock.
- Analyst Gary Prestopino and team believe that Cars.com is poised for consistent growth throughout 2022 having completed its transformation from a listing service to a technology-driven automotive marketplace solutions provider.
- Cars.com is noted to have a significant dealer and advertising total addressable market for growth.
- Barrington forecasts 2022 EBITDA of $202M for CARS.
- Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) trades above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.