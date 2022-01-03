Rumble SPAC CFVI gains after Sen. Rand Paul says he's quitting YouTube, switching to Rumble

  • SPAC CF Acquisition VI (NASDAQ:CFVI), which agreed last month to take YouTube competitor Rumble public, neared session highs, up 3.3%, after Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said he's quitting Google-owned YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and switching to Rumble.
  • "So today, I announce that I will begin an exodus from Big Tech," Paul said in a Washington Examiner editorial. "I will no longer post videos on YouTube unless it is to criticize them or announce that viewers can see my content on rumble.com."
  • Last month, Trump's social media company confirmed a partnership with Rumble. Trump Media & Technology Group, which is going public through a deal with SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), said it entered into a wide-ranging technology and cloud services agreement with Rumble. As part of the partnership, Rumble will deliver video and streaming for TRUTH Social.
  • The Rumble SPAC deal with CFVI is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022. Rumble, which some describe as a conservative alternative to Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) YouTube, said last month it had 36M average monthly active users in Q3 2021, including 44 million monthly active users in August 2021.
  • The Paul news comes after Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) said over the weekend that it had permanently suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account for repeated COVID-19 misinformation and hours after she wrote a tweet that falsely suggested there have been a "extremely high amounts of Covid vaccine deaths."
  • Recall in May, Rumble CEO discusses round of investment in conservative alternative to social-media "preferencing."
