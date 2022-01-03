Carrier, Trane cut at Vertical on valuation with Johnson Controls tops in HVAC
Jan. 03, 2022 By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Carrier Global (CARR -3.3%) and Trane Technologies (TT -3.4%) tumble after Vertical Research downgrades both names to Hold from Buy with respective $57 and $214 price targets, following their relative outperformance over the past 12 and 24 months.
- Vertical's Jeffrey Sprague says slowing residential growth will mute the growth of Carrier and Trane compared with Johnson Controls (JCI -3%), the firm's continued favorite in the HVAC sector which also trades at a discount to the pair.
- At the same time, Sprague upgrades nVent Electric (NVT -0.4%) to Buy from Hold with a $45 target after the company executed well in 2021 and showed its above average pricing power.
- Sprague also says nVent trades at a discount to Buy-rated Eaton (ETN -2.4%) and Hubbell (HUBB -1.5%) and are relatively inexpensive at 14x his FY 2022 EBITDA estimate.
- Among industrial names, Vertical calls Dover (DOV -2.1%), DuPont (DD -0.1%), Parker-Hannifin (PH -0.9%) and Stanley Black & Decker (SWK -2.1%) as its Top Picks due to attractive relative valuation.
- Seeking Alpha contributor also saw Trane Technologies as overvalued in a bearish report issued in early November; the shares have gained more than 6% since the report.