Biden Administration pledges to enforce competition laws vigorously in meat industry

Vaccine Mandate

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

  • President Joe Biden met virtually today with farmers, ranchers and independent meat processors to discuss the administration's stated plans to create what it calls a fairer and more competitive supply chain for meat in part through a $1B investment to expand independent meat and poultry processing capacity.
  • In advance of the meeting, the White House noted that only a few companies control the meat, pork and poultry markets, a development that cuts deep into the profits of farmers. During today's meeting, President Biden said the government will enforce existing competition laws vigorously.
  • The administration's move is not being supported by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "Like so many other products, the factors driving meat prices higher include increased demand, COVID-related supply chain disruptions, and increased input costs, especially higher energy and labor costs, " notes Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley.
  • For investors, analysts thinks regulatory risk is already largely baked into the share prices for Tyson Foods (TSN +0.1%), Sanderson Farms (SAFM -0.6%) and Pilgrim's Pride (PPC -0.4%).
  • Last year, White House official accused Cargill, Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), JBS SA and National Beef Packing Co of pandemic profiteering with their price hikes.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.