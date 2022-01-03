Biden Administration pledges to enforce competition laws vigorously in meat industry
Jan. 03, 2022 3:14 PM ETPilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC), SAFM, TSNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor39 Comments
- President Joe Biden met virtually today with farmers, ranchers and independent meat processors to discuss the administration's stated plans to create what it calls a fairer and more competitive supply chain for meat in part through a $1B investment to expand independent meat and poultry processing capacity.
- In advance of the meeting, the White House noted that only a few companies control the meat, pork and poultry markets, a development that cuts deep into the profits of farmers. During today's meeting, President Biden said the government will enforce existing competition laws vigorously.
- The administration's move is not being supported by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "Like so many other products, the factors driving meat prices higher include increased demand, COVID-related supply chain disruptions, and increased input costs, especially higher energy and labor costs, " notes Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley.
- For investors, analysts thinks regulatory risk is already largely baked into the share prices for Tyson Foods (TSN +0.1%), Sanderson Farms (SAFM -0.6%) and Pilgrim's Pride (PPC -0.4%).
- Last year, White House official accused Cargill, Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), JBS SA and National Beef Packing Co of pandemic profiteering with their price hikes.