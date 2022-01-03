AFC Gamma launches 3M common stock offering
- AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) launched a public offering of 3M common shares.
- The company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 450K shares.
- AFC Gamma intends to use the net proceeds to fund loans related to unfunded commitments to its existing borrowers, to originate and participate in commercial loans to companies operating in the cannabis industry that are consistent with its investment strategy, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
- AFCG -0.71% at $22.51 after-hours