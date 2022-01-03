Allied Esports gains after hiring bank for potential business transaction

Jan. 03, 2022

  • Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) said it hired Benchmark Co. in connection with a potential business combination transaction. Allied Esports rose 4.4% in after hours trading.
  • Allied Esports (AESE) previously announced it's pursuing opportunities to invest the cash on its balance sheet to acquire or merger with an existing business. The company has reviewed a number of potential targets and the hiring of Benchmark is expected to accelerate the process, according to a statement.
  • Recall Nov. 22, Allied Esports intends to sell Esports business.
