Gladstone collects 100% of December cash base rents
Jan. 03, 2022 5:01 PM ETGladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- In its latest business update, Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) noted that all of its December cash base rents have been paid and collected, while portfolio occupancy reached 97.1% as of December 31, 2021.
- That compares with 100% of November cash base rents paid and collected and portfolio occupancy of 97.8% as of Nov. 30, 2021.
- The REIT acquired a total of 581,460 sq ft of industrial real estate with a total acquisition price of $53.8M in Q421.
- YTD, the company extended, expanded or leased 1.6M sq ft covering 15 tenants with a weighted average lease term of 7.7 years and a tenant improvement allowance of $2.92 per sq ft.
- Since Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2021, Gladstone issued 1.8M shares of common stock for net proceeds of $36.6M.
- As of Dec. 31, 2021, current available liquidity was ~$25.4M via our revolving credit facility and cash on hand.
