Silverback Therapeutics discloses $250M worth of mixed shelf offering
Jan. 03, 2022 5:02 PM ETSilverback Therapeutics, Inc. (SBTX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) has slipped ~5.0% in the post-market on below-average volume after the company announced a mixed shelf offering for up to $250M worth of securities.
- The common stock, preferred stock, debt securities, and warrants will be issued from time to time, the company said in a regulatory filing Monday.
- Silverback (SBTX), a clinical-stage biopharma company with a focus on treatments for diseases such as cancer and chronic viral infections, made its public debut in November 2020 following an upsized IPO.
- However, its stock price has plunged ~73.1% since then amid sharp losses in September 2021 following the updated interim data for its lead asset SBT6050 from a Phase 1/1b clinical trial for solid tumors. However, Wall Street is overwhelmingly bullish on the prospects of the company.