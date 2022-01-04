Sanofi expects positive currency impact in Q4 2021; sees Vaccine sales below year-ago

Jan. 04, 2022 2:17 AM ETSanofi (SNY)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Exterior view of the Sanofi headquarters building

HJBC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) says preliminary estimate of currency impact on Q4 sales and business EPS is approximately between +1.5% and +2.5%.
  • Also, the company expects Vaccines sales to be below the same quarter last year.
  • The French drug maker continues to anticipate a record flu season for the FY 2021; Q3/Q4 2021 influenza sales distribution now expected to be around 55%/45%.
  • Effective tax rate for 2021 is expected to be around 21% versus 22% in 2020.
  • Sanofi expects continued improvement in gross margin in Q4 2021 compared to Q4 2020.
  • From Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021, and between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, Sanofi repurchased 2.77M shares for an amount of €242M and 4.52M shares for an amount of €382M, respectively.
  • Earlier in December, SNY confirmed its mid-term sales guidance of mid-to-high single-digit growth for Vaccines business.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.