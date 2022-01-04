Sanofi expects positive currency impact in Q4 2021; sees Vaccine sales below year-ago
Jan. 04, 2022 2:17 AM ETSanofi (SNY)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) says preliminary estimate of currency impact on Q4 sales and business EPS is approximately between +1.5% and +2.5%.
- Also, the company expects Vaccines sales to be below the same quarter last year.
- The French drug maker continues to anticipate a record flu season for the FY 2021; Q3/Q4 2021 influenza sales distribution now expected to be around 55%/45%.
- Effective tax rate for 2021 is expected to be around 21% versus 22% in 2020.
- Sanofi expects continued improvement in gross margin in Q4 2021 compared to Q4 2020.
- From Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021, and between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, Sanofi repurchased 2.77M shares for an amount of €242M and 4.52M shares for an amount of €382M, respectively.
- Earlier in December, SNY confirmed its mid-term sales guidance of mid-to-high single-digit growth for Vaccines business.